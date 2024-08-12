Nation ranks 44th at Games; 3rd in Asean

Athletes of Thailand aboard a boat in the floating parade on the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26. (Reuters photo)

Thailand was ranked 44th in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and third among Asean countries.

Thai athletes brought home a total of six medals at Paris 2024: one gold from taekwondo, three silver (two from weightlifting, one from badminton) and two bronze (one each in weightlifting and boxing).

Panipak Wongpattanakit put her name in the history books by becoming the first Thai athlete to win two Olympic gold medals in taekwondo.

Shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn claimed the silver medal, the country’s first ever in badminton. Weightlifter Weeraphon Wichuma took silver in the men’s 73kg division, while Theerapong Silachai captured silver in the men’s 61kg category.

Surodchana Khambao won bronze in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, and Janjaem Suwannapheng won bronze in the women’s 66kg boxing event.

Thailand also shared 44th place alongside Jamaica and South Africa. Within Asean countries, Thailand was ranked third after the Philippines and Indonesia.

The Philippines, which was ranked 37th, won two golds in gymnastics and two bronzes in boxing, while Indonesia, which ranked 39th, won two golds (each from weightlifting and speed climbing) and one bronze from badminton.

In Tokyo 2020, Thailand won one gold from taekwondo athlete Panipak and one bronze from Sudaporn Seesondee in the women’s 60kg class boxing.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed admiration for every single Thai athlete and praised them for their dedication, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Mr Chai said the prime minister considered Thailand’s performance at Paris 2024 a success, which brought joy to the country.

According to Mr Chai, several Thai athletes succeeded in Paris 2024, even without winning any medals. These included sprint sensation Puripol Boonson, who advanced to the men’s 100m semi-finals, and Masayuki Terada, who reached the judo men’s 73kg round of 16.

Thana Chaiprasit, head of the Thai contingent, said Thai athletes performed better when compared with the previous Olympic Games but more work still needs to be done.

He said that various sports associations, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Thai National Olympic Committee will have to assess weaknesses and consolidate strengths to help athletes improve and perform even better in the next Olympic Games.

“We’re happy with the performances, and everyone gave their best. We also have young athletes who can improve and can help bring home gold,” Mr Thana said.

There are 130 Thai athletes competing in the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.