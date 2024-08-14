Kitibodee is new FAT secretary-general

ML Kitibodee Pravitra

Pol Lt Col ML Kitibodee Pravitra has taken over as the new secretary-general of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), it was announced on Tuesday.

A special general assembly of the association was held on Tuesday, and the FAT said the meeting approved ML Kitibodee's appointment with immediate effect.

Former FAT secretary Patit Suphaphong had recently resigned from the post, prompting the national governing body for football to arrange a special general assembly meeting.

The meeting voted unanimously in favour of ML Kitibodee's appointment, noting that he had the credentials and experience to serve as the FAT secretary-general.

ML Kitibodee had been serving as the board member of the association and also as an acting vice-president. He resigned from the board to assume his new role as the FAT secretary-general.

Meanwhile, former champions Chiang Rai United kicked off their 2024-2025 Thai League 1 campaign with an impressive 2-0 home victory over Khon Kaen United on Monday night.

Chiang Rai were the dominant side between the two and were rewarded with a goal in the 69th minute when Thanawat Pimyotha made amends for an early miss.

Seven minutes later, the Beetles doubled their margin with Chinnawat Prachuabmon finding the net.

Khon Kaen were reduced to ten men after 83 minutes when Kittichai Yaidee fouled Chiang Rai's Arucha Phodong and the match referee flashed the red card after consulting the VAR.

Chiang Rai United coach Xavi Moro said: "We played very well tonight and deserved to win. But we still have several things to improve. This is just the beginning of the season. We'll have to be consistent throughout the season."