Thailand's stars bring home the bling

Paris Olympics medallists, their coaches and officials on an open-top bus during the celebratory parade on Friday.

Fans cheered for Thailand's Olympic heroes during the celebratory parade along Bangkok's streets on Friday after their impressive campaign at the Paris Games.

The Thai contingent brought home six medals from Paris 2024 -- one gold (taekwondo), three silver (two weightlifting, one badminton) and two bronze (one each in weightlifting and boxing).

The parade, organised by the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), saw the six athletes and their coaches travel through Bangkok's main areas on an open-top bus before heading to the Government House where they were due to receive their cash rewards.

With their medals hanging proudly on their necks, the six athletes flashed wide smiles to the adoring crowd, who waved national flags along the streets and took photos of their heroes with their mobile phones.

Their successful Paris campaign earned the six athletes a total of 65.9 million baht in cash bonuses from the NSDF and the SAT.

They also earned cash and gift pledges from private companies.

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit won the country's only gold medal in Paris, an emotional win that saw the world No.1 defend her Tokyo title in the women's 49kg division against China's Guo Qing.

With the victory, Panipak became the first athlete from Thailand to win two Olympic gold medals. She also won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn also made history for Thai badminton after he clinched the country's first-ever Olympic medal in Paris.

Kunlavut, the reigning world cham­- pion, reached the men's singles final but lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, who retained the title he won in Tokyo three years ago.

The trio of Theerapong Silachai, Weeraphon Wichuma and Surodchana Khambao all won medals in Paris as the Thai weightlifting team made a glorious return to the Olympics after missing the Tokyo Games.

Theerapong won the men's 61kg silver medal, Weeraphon took the men's 73kg silver and Surodchana clinched the women's 49kg bronze.

Janjaem won Thailand's only boxing medal after reaching the women's 66kg semi-finals. She lost to Algeria's Imane Khelif, who went on to win the title.

An Olympic gold medallist is entitled to receive 12 million baht from the NSDF, a silver medallist 7.2 million and a bronze medallist 4.8 million baht.

They also receive a monthly salary of 12,000, 10,000 and 8,000 baht respectively for 20 years.