Prachuap thrash Nongbua for first triumph of season

Prachuap's Jeong Woo-Geun, No.99, celebrates his goal against Nongbua Pitchaya.

PT Prachuap claimed their first victory of the new season when they trounced promoted Nongbua Pitchaya 4-0 in a Thai League 1 game at their Sam Aoh Stadium on Saturday night.

The Killer Wasps got the goals from Taua dos Santos (45), Jeong Woo-Geun (60), Jirapan Phansukihan (82) and Phanthamit Praphanth (90+1) to grab three points from the match.

Nongbua Pitchaya remained pinned to the bottom spot without any point after two straight losses.

In the other Saturday night game, hosts Ratchaburi failed to press home their advantage to stay winless following a 1-1 draw with Uthai Thani at their Dragon Solar Park Stadium.

Visitors Uthai Thani were off to a good start as Jhonatan Agudelo gave them the lead in the fifth minute of the encounter.

Ratchaburi equalised five minutes before half-time with the Philippines international Jesse Curran ensuring that the Dragons would get a point from the match.

Ratchaburi head coach Surapong Kongthep said: "It's a pity that we could only pick up one point at home when we had the chances to get three.

"We will have to move on and shift our focus to the next game as this game is history now."

Ratchaburi next face star-studded BG Pathum United on Sunday.