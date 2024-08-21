Ishii aiming to showcase Thailand's young talent

Masatada Ishii (photo supplied)

Thailand National team coach Masatada Ishii is keen on providing a stage for the country's talented young players to showcase their talents at the three-nation LP Bank Cup in Hanoi early next month.

Russia are the third team participating in the Sept 5-10 tournament along with the War Elephants and hosts Vietnam.

Ishii is aware of the tough challenge the Fifa Day break event poses.

"Both Russia and Vietnam are very strong teams, but we must focus on ourselves," said the Japanese tactician.

"We are planning to get some young blood in the team as this tournament could serve as a great opportunity for them to show their talent and step up to become a permanent part of the national squad.

"First we need to follow the top players in the Thai leagues and assess their strengths and weaknesses.

"We normally don't get enough time to train players for such tournaments, I'll try my best to make them understand the tactics.

"These young players are bound to gain a lot of experience by playing against teams like Russia and Vietnam."

On the opening day of the event, Vietnam will take on Russia on Sept 5, with Thailand facing the European side two days later.

The last match of the event will be a clash between regional arch-rivals Thailand and Vietnam on Sept 10.

Port hit five past Beetles

In a Thai League 1 encounter on Monday night, hosts Port ran riot at their PAT Stadium as they hammered former champions Chiang Rai United 5-1.

Port had goals from Bordin Phala (23), Lonsana Doumbouya (32, 46), Noboru Shimura (56) and Peeradol Chamratsamee (69). The Beetles' only goal was scored by Piyaphon Phanichakul in the final added time.