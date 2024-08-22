A shot in the arm for Thai Grand Prix

Fans attend the Thai MotoGP Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. (Photo supplied)

The Thai Grand Prix has been confirmed as the MotoGP championship's curtain raiser in 2025 and 2026, replacing the Qatar race.

The Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram will be the scene of the first Grand Prix of the year and has been provisionally slated for Feb 28-March 2 next year.

The full provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP calendar will be published by the FIM later in the 2024 season.

The sport's popularity in the country could reach new heights next year with Somkiat Chantra, currently with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in Moto2, looking all set to join LCR Honda.

The first Thai GP took place in 2018 and over the four events held at the venue so far, more than 800,000 fans have poured through the gates in Buri Ram, making it one of the most successful races on the MotoGP calendar.

"We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buri Ram," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

"Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners. Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buri Ram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.

"As soon as Buri Ram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite. It's easy to understand why: it's a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP, with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing -- very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season. We're looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener."

Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), commented, "We recognise the numerous benefits of being the season opener. This presents a significant opportunity to leverage a world-class sporting event to stimulate the economy and generate substantial revenue in line with the Sport Tourism policy.

"One of the factors that will make the 2025 season particularly exciting is the significant rider movement between teams. This will undoubtedly captivate MotoGP fans worldwide as they eagerly anticipate seeing top riders on their new bikes for the first time at Chang International Circuit. Following a nearly four-month off-season, this will be the inaugural race to showcase the new team dynamics."

"Moreover, Dorna Sports has plans to extensively promote the season opener to raise awareness among motorsport fans globally. This will enhance the visibility of the Thai round and establish it as a must-visit destination for MotoGP enthusiasts from around the world," he added.

"On behalf of the SAT, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dorna Sports and assure them that Thailand is fully prepared in all aspects to host the opening round of the 2025 and 2026 seasons." bangkok post/motogp.com