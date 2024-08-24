No great revelations in opening weekend

Although it was not the most spectacular opening week in the Premier League with no major upsets there were still enough talking points to whet the appetite for this weekend's action. It was also a low-scoring week with just 21 goals coming from the 10 matches, but at least there wasn't a 0-0.

The top scorers were Brighton with a 3-0 demolition of Everton at Goodison Park. Star of the show was the Seagulls' exciting Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma who scored the opener and was a livewire throughout. It was a great start for Brighton's new manager Fabian Herzeler who at 31 is the youngest in the league.

As expected all the league heavyweights picked up three points without being fully stretched. Arsenal looked comfortable in their 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates. Once again Bukayo Saka was outstanding.

There was a lot of interest in Liverpool's visit to Portman Road where Ipswich were celebrating their return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. There was a celebratory atmosphere at the ground and for 45 minutes the Tractor Boys kept the party going. The second half was a different story however, and Arne Slot's side eventually cruised to a 2-0 victory with goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

The Ipswich fans still had some fun though. Feeling the referee's decisions were favouring Liverpool we soon heard the chant of "Who's the Scouser in the black?"

No one was quite sure what would happen at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea were hosting champions Manchester City. It didn't take long for City to assert their authority with Erling Haaland scoring his 91st goal for the cub in just 100 games. A second half goal from former Chelsea player Mateo Kovacic secured the three points.

City will also be pleased with the outstanding performance of talented young Brazilian winger Savinho who almost certainly be making headlines this season.

Everyone is aware that Chelsea's haphazard transfer policy means they have far too many players on their books, creating dissent from both players and fans. Few will envy Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as the Blues attempt to offload a dozen unhappy players including Raheem Sterling.

Veteran Leicester striker Jamie Vardy showed he can still do the business by scoring the equaliser against a very wasteful Tottenham. The 37-year-old Foxes legend was hailed in the Daily Express headline "Life in the Old Fox yet".

There was an unsavory moment at St James' Park when Newcastle's Fabian Schar did not take kindly to a barge in the back from Ben Brereton Diaz. The two players confronted one another ending in a rather soft head butt which sent Diaz rolling about on the ground as if he had been shot. Schar received a straight red and many felt Diaz should also have got his marching orders.

However, the incident fired up the Newcastle crowd and inspired the 10-men to a hard-earned 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Joe Linton.

Unluckiest player of the weekend was Crystal Palace star Eze. He thought he had scored against Bentford with a beautiful free-kick but it was ruled out because the referee had blown the whistle just before the ball hit the back of the net. The official had mistakenly thought he had spotted an infringement in the box. That should definitely go to the top of the Best Disallowed Goal list.