Busanan falls short, Lanier's lightning strike earns title

Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Busanan Ongbamrungphan missed out on a chance to win her first World Tour Super 750 title after losing to Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final of the US$850,000 BWF Japan Open on Sunday.

The Thai went down to the Japanese star 11-21, 10-21 in a 43-minute showdown at Yokohama Arena.

The victory handed Yamaguchi her fourth Japan Open crown (2013, 2018, 2022 and 2024).

"Overall, I was able to stay proactive. I was in control of the game throughout. I remained very positive throughout the match and wanted to perform better and better," Yamaguchi said.

The cheers of the home fans also lifted her, Yamaguchi said.

"It was very fun. I was able to stay relaxed. And the results followed," she said.

Earlier, French teenager Alex Lanier captured his first major badminton trophy on Sunday, beating experienced Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien Chen 21-17, 22-20 in the men's singles final.

The 19-year-old stunned the world with his winning march through the week, reaching the final after beating Chinese world No.1 Shi Yuqi and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Lanier, ranked 29th in the world, said he played the best badminton of his career and pledged to "achieve something really huge" at the world championships in Paris next year.

"I have no words actually," he said of his victory. "I want to be one of the best players."

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia were crowned the men's doubles champions after they defeated Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea 21-19, 21-15 in the final.

Mixed doubles pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China defeated Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-12, 21-12 in the title clash.

China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning upset Koreans Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee 21-18, 22-20 in the women's doubles decider. bangkok post/afp