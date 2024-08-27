Over 1,000 cyclists gear up for Asia Cup

Thai cycling chief Gen Decha Hemkrasri, centre front row, presides over a press conference.

More than 1,000 cyclists are set to take part in the Track Asia Cup 2024, which will take place in Suphan Buri.

The three-day event, which starts on Wednesday, has attracted 29 teams from 15 countries with qualifying points for the World Track Cycling Championship and the Nations Cup being on offer to the top performers as well.

The details of the tournament, which is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), were announced at a press conference on Monday.

South Korea has entered six teams into the tournament, the highest number by a single nation.

There will be three teams from Hong Kong, three from Malaysia, two from Kazakhstan and the same number of clubs from Indonesia and Taiwan competing as well.

Thailand, as the host country of the event, will field two teams, namely the Thai national cycling team and the Fisherman's Friend team.

The president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA), Gen Decha Hemkrasri, told the news conference that it was a good sign that so many teams and riders had entered the event.

"This reflects positively on the events that we have been organising as it suggests that foreigners have faith in the standard of the events held in Thailand," said Gen Decha.

"It is a tournament which offers qualifying points towards the World Track Cycling Championship in Denmark in October, and also for the Nations Cup, which will be a major qualifying event for the 2028 Olympic Games."

The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday and presided over by Suphan Buri governor Natthapat Suwanprateep, with UCI executive committee member Dato Amajit Singh Gil also attending.