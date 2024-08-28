Superlek out to prove his win over Haggerty wasn't a fluke

Thai MMA star Superlek Kiatmoo9. (Photo supplied)

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 feels that he has a point to prove at ONE 168: Denver.

"The Kicking Machine" moves up a division to challenge two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the Sept 7 headliner in a rematch six years in the making.

The blockbuster fight goes down at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The pair first met in the ring in 2018 before they each landed on the global stage with ONE Championship. Superlek prevailed on that night after the fight was stopped due to cuts sustained by Haggerty, much to the dismay of his home crowd in England.

Since then, the Thai superstar has always wanted to silence the doubters by definitively beating Haggerty.

"Haggerty has always been someone [I wanted] a rematch with since our first match in 2018. That fight was stopped by the ref. I won by TKO, but the crowd wasn't happy," he recalled.

"There was a lot of booing as if I didn't deserve to win. I want to prove that I can still win the fight without a ref stopping it prematurely.

"I'm not happy that I was questioned, as if I wasn't able to win without the stoppage. I want to prove people wrong."

At ONE 168: Denver, Superlek will finally get his chance.

This time out, however, he's facing a bigger, more confident Haggerty who is at the peak of his powers.

"The General" is unbeaten since moving up to bantamweight, and his winning run stands at six-fights overall since losing his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2020.

Superlek is riding a 10-fight win streak of his own that has been built on his superior technical prowess. But this time, the 28-year-old promised to show a different side to his game in a bid to close the book on his rivalry with Haggerty and become a two-weight, two-sport world champion.

"This fight will be the first time ever I'll go 100 percent all out, putting a lot of pressure. I will be aggressive," he said.

"Fans may know us as technical fighters, but they can expect an explosive fight on Sept 7. I'm looking for a knockout. It's high risk. I may lose my record of never being knocked out in my entire career, but I'm going for it. I'm giving my all for this fight.

"I'd like to win by knockout. Haggerty has never reached the fourth round when defending his belt, but I have. It doesn't matter if it's cut short or goes the distance. I'll find the opening to get the finish."