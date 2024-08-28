Balance matters more than style in golf

Posing after a good shot is fine to do on the driving range because you should know how it feels. But on the course it doesn't really matter. If you hit a good shot and fall back a little or don't quite hold your balance l feel that this is okay during a round. There's no points for style on the course as the object of the game is getting the ball as close as you can to your target.

A good coach will take you through the sensations of how you should feel after just striking the ball. The right action down in the hitting area is one of the first swing movements to learn, as the follow-through is a reflection on what has gone on before.

A photo will indicate that the ball is gone from the clubface a fraction of a second before you feel it, so you don't hit it with your follow-through. But if you have made a good swing, your follow-through will display it. A well-balanced follow-through with all the weight on the left foot and the elbows out in front of the body is what you want to pose -- so as to remember.

Out of Bounds: Taking a risk on the golf course is not knowing what to do.