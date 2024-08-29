Puripol makes history as runner-up at world youth race

Puripol Boonson, left, celebrates with two South African medallists at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. (Photo: Athletic Association of Thailand Facebook account)

Puripol Boonson has made history as the first Thai sprinter to win a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, capturing silver in the 100-metre final in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.

The 18-year-old sprinter clocked in at 10.22 seconds, finishing just behind South Africa's Bayanda Walaza, who won gold with a time of 10.19 seconds. Bradley Nkoana, also from South Africa, took bronze, finishing four seconds behind Puripol.

Puripol, dubbed Angel Bew, previously made headlines as the first Thai athlete in any sport to reach the semi-finals at the Olympics. He qualified for the 100m semi-finals in Paris, running a time of 10.14 seconds to finish 21st overall, falling short of the final.

The Surin native vowed to compete in the next Olympics in Los Angeles. "In four years, I will be stronger and will try to win a medal for Thailand," he said.

His trainer EKkawit Sawangphol and the Athletic Association of Thailand commended him for the success in Peru.