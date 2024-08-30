Rabbits bounce back with Beetles defeat

BG Pathum forward Melvyn Lorenzen celebrates his goal. (Photo: BG Pathum United)

BG Pathum United returned to form by defeating Chiang Rai United 2-0 in the Thai League 1 on Wednesday night.

The victory came on the back of two successive league defeats against Ratchaburi and Rayong.

German star Melvyn Lorenzen, fed by playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, chipped the ball over Chiang Rai goalkeeper Apirak Worawong to give Pathum the lead in the 20th minute.

Japanese midfielder Gakuto Notsuda doubled the lead five minutes later.

The Beetles were awarded a penalty in the second half after Kritsada Kaman fouled Sittichok Kannoo in the box but the effort by Rodrigo Filho was saved by BG goalkeeper Pisarn Dorkmaikaew.

Pathum should have got the third goal in the 76th minute but Teerasil Dangda had his shot saved by Apirak.

The Rabbits moved up to sixth in the league standings with six points from four games following their second win of the season. "We have several things to improve before our next match," said BG coach Makoto Teguramori.

At Thunder Dome Stadium, Muang Thong United picked up three points after they defeated 10-man Ratchaburi 2-0.

John Straub put the Kirins ahead in the 68th minute and things got worse for Ratchaburi when Clement Depres was red-carded after a foul on Muang Thong's Abbos Otakhonov.

The Kirins made it 2-0 in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Emil Roback pounced from close range after a Poramet Arjvilai cross.

The Kirins are fourth with seven points from four matches. Ratchaburi are eighth on four points.

In two other games on Thursday night, PT Prachuap hammered Rayong 3-0 at Sam Aoh Stadium, while hosts Uthai Thani drew 1-1 with Nakhon Ratchasima.