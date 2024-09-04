Weerathep to lead Thais in friendlies

Weerathep Pomphan (photo supplied)

Bangkok United midfielder Weerathep Pomphan has been appointed as captain of the Thailand national team for their Fifa International 'A' Matches with Russia and Vietnam in Hanoi.

The War Elephants, who have lost Supachai Chaided and Supachok Sarachat to injuries, will be taking part in an invitational tournament from Thursday to Sept 10.

Thailand are scheduled to take on Russia on Saturday before facing regional arch-rivals Vietnam on Sept 10.

Weerathep, 27, was handpicked for the job by Thai national team coach Masatada Ishii after an impressive run in nine matches under the Japanese tactician.

Ishii has also opted to appoint Bali United defender Elias Dolah as Weerathep's deputy for the Hanoi tournament.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam said she was happy with Ishii's plans to give chances to young players.

"We are working towards building a squad for the Asean Championship, which will be taking place in December this year," said Nualphan.

"The FAT agrees that Weerathep Pomphan is a suitable candidate for the team captain's role. Elias Dolah will be the vice-captain, and he can help Weerathep communicate with both the Thai and players of mixed heritage.

"I believe that every member of the team will do his duty, and we will be able to identify some talented players for our future national teams."

The matches will be live on Thai Rath TV (32), starting at 8pm, Thai time.