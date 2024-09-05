Nishigaya named new U23 team coach

Thailand U23 coach Takayuki Nishigaya. (Photo supplied)

Former Singapore manager Takayuki Nishigaya has been appointed as the new coach of the Thailand U23 national team.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) vice-president Chanwit Phalajivin on Wednesday signed a contract with the Japanese coach at the national football governing body's headquarters in Hua Mark.

The financial details and length of the contract were not disclosed by the FAT.

The FAT said its technical committee had discussed and agreed on a plan for the development of Thai footballers with senior national team coach Masatada Ishii before deciding to hire Nishigaya.

After the official contract-signing ceremony, Nishigaya told the Thai media that he was looking forward to the new challenge.

"It is a great pleasure for me to have signed this contract today and I would like to thank both FAT and its president [Nualphan Lamsam] for offering the job to me," said Nishigaya.

"I had the chance of coaching the Singapore team when they played against the Thai national team recently. I found Thailand to be a very strong team -- a side that isn't easy to play against.

"I know that the Thai players have good potential and are technically good. I have been coaching for more than 20 years, I want to use my experience to help and develop the young Thai players.

"I have a good relationship with coach Ishii, and I am happy to work with him. We will be trying to help each other in developing the Thai football."

The 51-year-old Nishigaya was associated with a number of J-League teams like Nagoya Grampus, Avispa Fukuoka, Tokyo Verdy, Jef United and Albirex Niigata during his playing career.

Later, he coached Tokyo Verdy U15 team, Albirex Niigata and Matsumoto Yamaga before taking over the reins of the Singapore national team.

Nishigaya becomes the second Japanese to coach the Thai U23 national team after Akira Nishino.

The Thai U23 team's two main assignments will be the 2025 SEA Games and the AFC U23 Asian Cup next year.