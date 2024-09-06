Weerathep ready to lead young squad

Captain Weerathep Pomphan, centre, and his teammates during training. (Photo supplied)

Midfielder Weerathep Pomphan is proud of being named Thailand's captain for the LP Bank Cup in Vietnam.

The Bangkok United star has been appointed skipper of the team for their Fifa International 'A' Matches with Russia and Vietnam in Hanoi.

The War Elephants are scheduled to take on Russia tomorrow before facing regional arch-rivals Vietnam next Tuesday.

Weerathep was handpicked for the job by Thailand coach Masatada Ishii after an impressive run in nine matches under the Japanese tactician.

"It is a great honour for me to be selected as the team captain," said the 27-year-old Weerathep. "I have played with many senior players like Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen and Teerasil Dangda and learned a lot from them.

"We don't have these four legends in the tournament in Vietnam and instead we have several new faces in the team which I think is a good thing.

"These guys will soon be the main players for the national team. I have talked with them and told them to try to gain experience, develop and improve themselves."

The War Elephants had their last training session yesterday before leaving for Vietnam last night.

"During training, we focused on our playing system because there are several new players. The results in Vietnam wouldn't matter too much but the coach wants to see how we improve as a team under his system," added Weerathep.

New coach for Khon Kaen

Thai League 1 club Khon Kaen United appointed Srdjan Trailovic as their new head coach yesterday.

The 46-year-old Serbian replaced Thana Chanaboot, who resigned from the post last month.

Trailovic has coached many teams in Europe and Africa such as Pozarevac, Smederevo and FK Donji Srem of Serbia and Kabuscorp SCP of Angola.

He also coached Slovenia clubs Tabor Sezana and NK Olimpija.

Trailovic also had experience in the Thai domestic league with a spell as Lampang FC coach in 2018.