Kingdom's athletes shine with 30 medals in Paris

Saysunee Jana of Thailand celebrates winning gold in her bout against Su Kang of China. (Reuters photo)

Thailand's Paralympics team ended their most successful campaign with six gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals in Paris on Sunday.

The team finished in 21st place in the overall medal standings, dominated once again by powerhouses China, who won a total of 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals.

Thailand were the best among Southeast Asian nations, with Malaysia finishing 42nd, Singapore tied 44th, Indonesia 50th and Vietnam tied 79th.

Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana had a historic tournament where she became the first female Paralympic athlete to win gold medals in sabre, foil and epee events in a single Games.

The 50-year-old from Chiang Mai won the women's sabre, foil and epee category B events while also taking bronze in the women's epee team category B event.

Another wheelchair fencer, Visit Kingmanaw, won a silver medal in the epee category B event, which was the only medal from the men's competition in the French capital.

The para table tennis team had the biggest haul with nine medals -- four silver and five bronze -- highlighted by Runjroj Thainiyom's two silver medals from the men's singles MS6 and the men's doubles MD4 events.

The para-athletics team produced eight medals -- two gold, five silver and one bronze.

Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo, who won three golds at Tokyo 2020, could only retain his 400m T53 title and came second in both the 100m and 800m events.

Chaiwat Rattana won the other gold medal in the men's 100m T34 event and also took silver in the men's 800m event.

The boccia team also had success with one gold and two bronze medals. Worawut Saengampa won the men's individual BC2 event while Watcharaphon Vongsa took bronze in the same event.

The other bronze medal came from the mixed pairs BC4 event.

There was a breakthrough for female athletes in the para-athletics event when Sasirawan Inthachot became the first female runner to win a medal for Thailand.

The 21-year-old from Si Sa Ket, who is making her Paralympic debut in Paris, clocked 25.20sec -- her season best -- to claim a bronze medal in the women's 200 metres T47 final.

Sasirawan was a gold medallist in the 200m event and a bronze medallist in the 100m event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.

She also won bronze in the 200m race at the world championships in Paris last year.

Kamolpan Kraratpet also earned the first medal from the powerlifting competition for the country when she won a bronze medal in the women's up to 55kg event.

The Paralympics athletes are reportedly entitled to receive around 135 million baht in cash bonuses from the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), with triple gold medallist Saysunee the biggest earner.

A Paralympic gold medallist is due to receive 7.2 million baht, a silver medallist 4.8 million baht and a bronze medallist three million baht.

At Tokyo 2020, Thai Paralympic athletes, who won a total of 18 medals including five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals, received 78 million baht from the NSDF.

In Rio 2016, they received 90 million baht for winning 18 medals -- six gold, six silver and six bronze medals. At London 2012, Thai athletes won eight medals -- four gold, two silver and two bronze medals -- and received 58.8 million baht.

At Beijing 2008, they won 14 medals -- one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals and received 55.2 million baht in cash bonuses.

The next Paralympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Pongsakorn Paeyo reacts after crossing the line to win gold in the men's 400m T53 final. (Reuters photo)

Boccia player Worawut Saengampa poses with his gold medal. (Reuters photo)