Thailand's Pornpawee bows out in Hong Kong badminton semi-finals

Pornpawee Chochuwong

Pornpawee Chochuwong's bid for her first career Super 500 title ended on Saturday after the Thai star bowed out in the semi-finals of the US$420,000 BWF Hong Kong Open.

The 26-year-old lost to third seed Han Yue of China 20-22, 10-21 in the last four of the women's singles event at Hong Kong Coliseum.

Pornpawee eliminated fellow Thai and sixth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Han will face Putri Kusuma Wardini in the title decider on Sunday after the Indonesian edged Japanese youngster Tomoka Miyazaki 22-20, 21-23, 21-18.

Double Olympic champion and second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark stormed into the men's singles final after he defeated seventh seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-9, 21-19.

Third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia was to face Lei Lanxi of China in the other semi-final.

Second seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China and third seeds Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia will face off in the women's doubles final.

Liu and Tan denied fourth seeds Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea 21-12, 18-21, 21-16 while Tan and Muralitharan upset top seeds Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea 22-20, 17-21, 21-15.

Mixed doubles second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China beat third seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-12, 21-6.

They will face either top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China or fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in the final.