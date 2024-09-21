Mota's late strike helps Port beat Persib

Port's Willen Mota celebrates his goal against Indonesia's Persib Bandung. (Photo supplied)

Port got off to an impressive start in their AFC Champions League Two campaign by defeating Indonesia's Persib Bandung 1-0 in their Group F encounter at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium on Thursday night.

Willen Mota came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 89th minute for the Thai League 1 side.

Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok made several changes to his starting line-up and was pleased to see his players taking on the challenge.

"This is a very important three points for us because it was an away game," said Rangsan. "Persib Bandung are a very good team and made the game hard for us.

"We needed to rotate because we have another big game on Sunday [T1 game against BG Pathum], which is why I wasn't able to select our best 11 from the start.

"So our plan was to use other players first, then in the second half make changes by bringing on stronger players, and it worked."

Rangsan brought off the bench Mota, Peeradol Chamratsamee and Worachit Kanitsribumphen in the second half to give his side a stronger finish and the decision paid off as Mota popped up with a late winner.

"It was a tough match, and we knew they are a good team but for 89 minutes we were equal, we did very well and played at a high level," said Persib Bandung coach Bojan Hodak.

"However, if you make one mistake, the opponents will punish you."

Port will face Singapore's Lion City Sailors, who picked up a 2-0 win over Zhejiang FC, when Group F resumes in two weeks' time while Persib will play away to Zhejiang.

In the other ACL Two match on Thursday night, Muang Thong United came from a goal down to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Malaysia's Selangor FC in the Group H opener at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Selangor took the lead in the 47th minute when Ronnie Fernandez shot past Kittipong Phuthawchueak into the top right corner. Muang Thong, however, responded perfectly with the equaliser in the 54th minute as Purachet Thodsanit slotted home a rebound.