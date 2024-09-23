'Better' Ratchaburi trounce Swat Cats

Ratchaburi players celebrate after scoring against Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Pongpanot Hutawattana)

Struggling Ratchaburi, playing under new head coach Somchai Maiwilai, claimed three important points on Saturday night when they defeated Nakhon Ratchasima 4-0 in a Thai League 1 clash at home.

Ratchaburi's scorers were Clement Depres (39), Tana (45), Jakkaphan Kaewprom (55) and Thanawat Suengchitthawon (85).

Depres told a during a post-match conference: "I was suspended for two games and I felt that this match was a difficult one for me. But when I scored the goal, I felt relieved. It's an important win for us."

Swat Cats coach Teerasak Pho-on said: "I think we played at our best tonight, but we have to accept that our opponents played even better.

"I feel really bad but Ratchaburi were better than us and they deserved to win tonight."

At Thalay Luang Stadium, Sukhothai ended their three-match winless run with a 4-0 rout of visiting Lamphun Warriors.

Saringkan Promsupa (7), Mateus Lima (17), John Baggio (50) and Jakkapong Polmart (90+5) were on target for the home team.

In another Thai League 1 game on Saturday night, Marcus Haber scored a hat-trick to help hosts Nongbua Pitchaya edge Uthai Thani 3-2.