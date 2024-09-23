Unseeded Sramkova takes Thailand Open top honours

Champion Rebecca Sramkova and Suwat Liptapanlop, honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand.

Slovakia's world No.102 Rebecca Sramkova breezed through the singles title showdown of the Allied Thailand Open at Arena Hua Hin on Sunday when she overpowered Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-4 with ease.

The crowd at the venue was entertained to some good tennis by Sramkova as she wrapped up the battle between the two unseeded finalists in one hour and 56 minutes.

Sramkova looked to be in a better touch yesterday and paved the way for her victory in the opening set by breaking her opponent's serve in the seventh game.

Sramkova did not relinquish the control in the second set and eventually tamed Siegemund for another 6-4 win that gave her the singles title in the US$267,082 WTA 250 tournament.

Earlier, top seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Irina Khromacheva of Russia were crowned doubles champions after they defeated Eudice Chong of Hong Kong and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

In Seoul, Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia won the fourth title of her career with a furious fightback to beat Russian top seed Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the WTA Korea Open final yesterday.

Third seed Haddad Maia lost the opening set in just 26 minutes but turned the tide in the second before going on to close out the match in a gutsy performance in Seoul.

It was the world No.17's first title since June 2022.

Kasatkina, ranked 13, has now lost four of her five finals this year.