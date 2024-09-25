Thailand's futsal team eye historic quarter-final spot

Thai futsal team train in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (Photo supplied)

Thailand coach Miguel Rodrigo is busy devising a game plan which would help his men pull off an upset win over France on Friday and make it to the quarter-finals of the Fifa Futsal World Cup for the first time.

The national team, who continued training for their looming last-16 stage battle with France in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, are banking on the experience and knowledge gained from their group stage victory over Croatia.

Rodrigo is expecting a tough game on Friday.

"It won't be an easy match against France, but they play the game the same way as the Croats," said the Spanish tactician. "Their players are tall, strong and have good skills and many of them play in the Spanish league.

"Our tactics for the game on Friday will be different from the match against Croatia and if we can put on a repeat of that performance, we will have a high chance of winning this game as well.

"We have four days to prepare the team so we will have a game plan ready for the meeting with France.

"The players will have to raise the standard of their game. We will need a determined effort from every member of the team if we want to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup and make history."

Thai futsal player Itticha Praphaphan added: "I think France are a good team and are quite like Croatia.

"We must help each other during the match, especially while defending.

"Our goal is to win this match and make it to the last eight of this tournament for the first time."

The game between Thailand and France will be played at Bukhara Universal Sport Complex on Friday and telecast live on T Sports (7) channel, starting at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United will face Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng from Cambodia in their second match of the Asean Club Championship, or Shopee Cup, today at home.

Pathum started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against the Indonesia's PSM Makassar last month, while Svay Rieng FC defeated Terengganu of Malaysia 3-2.

The Rabbits are fresh from their 2-1 victory over mighty Port in a Thai League 1 battle on Sunday night.