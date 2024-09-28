PM honours Paralympic heroes

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presents a cheque of 24.6 million baht to wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana during a reception party at Government House on Friday.

More than 212 million baht cash rewards were handed out to Thailand's Paralympic Games contingent from Paris during a reception party at Government House on Friday.

Using money from the National Sports Development Fund, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra awarded the athletes, as well as their coaches and associations, a total of 212,150,000 baht for their performance in Paris.

Thailand finished 21st in the overall medal standings with six gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

It was the country's most successful Paralympic campaign.

The PM praised the athletes for their excellent performance in Paris.

"I would like to congratulate all the athletes for their performance in Paris. All of you are Thailand's heroes," said the PM, who presided over Friday's reception.

"I followed the competition in Paris and I felt such pride. After all the training and the dedication, you have achieved your goals.

"I hope these financial rewards help you to continue training hard to represent Thailand. Your success will inspire the younger generation to follow in your footsteps," she added.

Also present at the function were Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and Sports Authority of Thailand governor Gongsak Yodmani.

Under the NSDF's bonus scheme for the Paralympic Games, a gold medallist gets 7.2 million baht, a silver medallist 4.8 million baht and a bronze medallist 3 million baht.

Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana had the biggest payday, earning 24.6 million baht, after winning three gold medals and one bronze medal in Paris.

The 50-year-old swept three golds in individual events -- sabre, foil and epee -- while also taking bronze in the women's epee team competition.

Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo, who won one gold and two silver medals, received 16.8 million baht while para table tennis player Yuttajak Glinbancheun, who won one silver and two bronze medals, pocketed 10.8 million baht.

In all, 25 Paris medallists received 162,600,000 baht, while coaches and associations got 44,150,000 baht. Athletes who did not win any medals received 100,000 baht each and two guide runners got 50,000 baht each.