Supachai says King's Cup in Songkhla will inspire southern youth

Home again: War Elephants striker Supachai Chaided.

Thailand striker Supachai Chaided is hoping that his participation in the next week's King's Cup tournament in his native south will help inspire more youth from the region to take up football.

Supachai is excited that he has a chance to play in the King's Cup in southern Songkhla province.

Supachai has been named in the 23-strong national team for the 50th edition of the prestigious tournament, which kicks off on Friday.

Syria, Tajikistan, the Philippines and hosts Thailand are the four teams participating in the event.

"I have my family in Pattani and have cousins and friends who will be coming and cheering the national team in Songkhla," said the War Elephants forward.

"I think the Thai football fans will pack the stadium for our two matches as people in the southern region are also crazy about football."

"It has been a long time since I last played football in the southern region," said Supachai, who plays in Thai League 1 for defending champions Buriram United.

"I would like the football fans from the three southern border provinces -- Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat -- and also Songkhla to come and cheer the Thai national team at the venue.

"This is a good chance for them to see the Thai national team play in the southern region.

"I think the young players from the three southern border provinces will benefit from seeing the Thai national team play in Songkhla and it will inspire them to take up the sport seriously."

Meanwhile, nine-man Chiang Rai United captured three points with a 2-0 home victory over Lamphun Warriors on Friday night.

Carlos Iury netted the first goal for the Beetles in the 39th minute before Settasit Suvannaseat doubled the home team's advantage at the hour mark.