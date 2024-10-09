Red Bull hires Juergen Klopp as head of global soccer

Former Liverpool skipper to oversee several clubs owned by energy drink firm

Juergen Klopp watches the action from the touchline during a Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Juergen Klopp is joining Red Bull as its “head of global soccer”, less than six months after stepping down as the coach of the English Premier League club Liverpool FC.

Klopp, who left Liverpool after nine years in May, will oversee Red Bull’s international network of football clubs starting in January, advising on talent and strategy, the Austria-based energy drink company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Red Bull owns a number of teams, including Leipzig, Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls. It also has a stake in the English Championship side Leeds United. Klopp will not be in charge of coaching the teams, instead advising on team development.

Klopp, 57, left Liverpool fans in dismay when he departed the club after major trophy wins including the Champions League and the Premier League. He first rose to success at Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where he won two Bundesliga titles in succession in 2011 and 2012.

His appointment “will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development”, said Oliver Mintzlaff, head of corporate projects and investments at Red Bull.

Gerard Houllier, another former Liverpool manager, was Red Bull’s head of global soccer from 2012 until 2020.

The Austrian company, known for marketing its caffeinated energy drinks through sports sponsorships, is closely held by Mark Mateschitz and the Yoovidhya family in Thailand.

Red Bull’s spending on marketing reached almost a quarter of revenue last year, with sponsorship payments to athletes, including British Ironman world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay and Indian cricket star KL Rahul, reaching 1.09 billion euros.