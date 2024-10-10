Suphanat keen to end title drought

Thailand's King's Cup squad train in Songkhla on Wednesday.

Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta is keen to end an epic King's Cup trophy drought for the host nation.

The four-nation tournament, which also involves Syria, Tajikistan and the Philippines, gets underway on Friday at Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla province.

The last time the War Elephants lifted the prestigious trophy was back in 2017, after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Belarus at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

Thailand, who have been staging the tournament since 1968, have never tasted success in the King's Cup at a venue outside Bangkok.

However, Suphanat says there is an eagerness among the players to end the dry spell.

"We have been training hard and having chats with the coach [Masatada Ishii]," said the striker, who plays for OH Leuven in Belgium.

"We have a better understanding of the tactics now and I am hoping that things will go well for us.

"We don't have much information on the Philippine team, but it doesn't matter because we must concentrate on our own game more than anything else."

Suphanat added: "I am still jet-lagged. I arrived only two days ago and have to change my body clock as well, but I should be okay by the time the tournament starts on Friday.

"Every player is working hard and is keen to win our first King's Cup in seven years.

"I hope I will be able to contribute to the success of the Thai team."

Thailand take on the Philippines Friday evening with Syria playing Tajikistan earlier on the same day.

Winners of the two matches will face off in the final at Tinsulanonda Stadium on Oct 14, while the two losing sides will fight it out for third place.