Ace Ratchanok eyes 2nd crown after Miyazaki victory in Finland

Listen to this article

Ratchanok Intanon

Ratchanok Intanon will vie for her second title of the year after reaching the women's singles final at the US$420,000 BWF Arctic Open in Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Thai knocked out Japanese rising star Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan 21-11, 21-14 in 36 minutes in their semi-final match at Energia Areena in Vantaa.

Ratchanok will face China's Han Yue in Sunday's Super 500 final after the second seed edged past third seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-9, 16-21, 21-9.

Ratchanok, who is unseeded this week, edged fifth-seeded compatriot Supanida Katethong in a three-game quarter-final on Friday.

She also defeated the left-handed Thai to win the Madrid Spanish Masters -- a Super 300 event -- for her only title so far this year in March.

The Madrid title ended Ratchanok's winless streak that lasted almost two years.

Men's single sixth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn and men's doubles pair Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh were to play their semi-final matches later on Saturday.

Meanwhile mixed doubles top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping defeated fellow Chinese Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 21-16, 21-18 to reach the title decider.

The Chinese pair will be bidding to win their third title of the year after victories at the French Open (Super 750) and the China Open (Super 1000) events. They also finished runners-up at the Hong Kong Open (Super 500).

They will face fellow Chinese Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who defeated Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 21-14, 21-8, in the final.