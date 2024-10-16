Thais end epic wait for King's Cup

Thailand players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 50th King's Cup football tournament in Songkhla on Monday night. PR

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has underscored the importance of two things that played key roles in helping the War Elephants win their first King's Cup outside Bangkok: the crowd support in Songkhla and Chanathip Songkrasin's return to the national team fold.

Thailand handed higher-ranked Syria a shock 2-1 defeat in the final of the prestigious tournament at a packed-to-its-capacity Tinsulanonda Stadium on Monday night, thanks to a late goal by skipper Chanathip.

The victory ended a seven-year King's Cup title drought for the War Elephants and earned the team members a bonus of five million baht from Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam.

Also, the Thais, who have been staging the tournament since 1968, had never tasted success in the past eight editions of the King's Cup which were organised at venues outside Bangkok.

Ishii was a relieved man after delivering on his promise to bring back the King's Cup to Thailand.

"As I said earlier, the Thai football fans who came to cheer us at the stadium were one of the key factors behind our success in this tournament," the Japanese coach told a post-match conference on Monday night.

"The other thing that had a very positive impact on the team's performance and served as a big inspiration for everyone was Chanathip's return to the squad as captain.

"The pitch was very good and luckily the weather was also very pleasant today."

The crowd estimated to be in excess of 20,000 saw Belgium-based OH Leuven striker Suphanat Mueanta's volley warded off by Syrian goalkeeper Esteban Glellel early in the match.

Ekanit Panya soloed into the penalty area, but his shot hit the post in the 25th minute. However, the Japan-based forward made amends a minute before the break when he guided a Nicholas Mickelson cross into the net. The Syrians equalised eight minutes into the second half when a blooper by Sasalak Haiprakhon gifted the ball to Ezequiel Ham to fire it past Thailand goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai and level the score.

Celebrations broke out both on the pitch and in the stands when Chanathip picked up a loose clearance by a Syrian defender and rifled the ball into the net from just outside the box in the first minute of added time to seal Thailand's 16th King's Cup triumph.

Chanathip, who also received the man of the match award, also singled out the Songkhla crowd as a major inspiration behind the team's success.

"I desperately wanted to win the King's Cup and would like to thank the fans here for being so supportive," said the veteran playmaker.

"We had ups and downs in the first half but what tilted things in our favour was our will to fight. This young team has shown a big heart in this tournament."

Earlier in the third-place playoff, the Philippines secured a 3-0 win against Tajikistan thanks to goals from Gerrit Holtmann, Jefferson Tabinas and Zico Bailey.

Thailand will next play two friendly matches during Fifa Day break from Nov 13-21. The names of opponents and other details will be announced later.