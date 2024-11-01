Man U confirm Amorim as head coach

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim follows the action in a match against Nacional in Lisbon on Oct 29. He will lead Sporting for three more matches before joining Manchester United on Nov 1, the Premier League club announced on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Friday, hoping that one of Europe’s brightest young coaches can restore the club to its former glories.

Amorim, 39, will join United on a contract until 2027, with a club option for an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting CP, the Lisbon club he revived during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

As part of the deal, Amorim is set to stay with Sporting for three more matches, including against Manchester City on Tuesday and Braga on Nov 10. He will join United on Nov 11 and his first match at the helm will be away at Ipswich Town on Nov 24.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football,” United said in a statement.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took charge on an interim basis after Ten Hag was sacked, will stay on for the club’s next three fixtures.

The long-term future of the Dutchman at the club is not yet certain. He has said he is willing to work in any capacity Amorim sees fit.

The charismatic Amorim, known for his crowd-pleasing style of high pressing and possession-based football, took Sporting to Primeira Liga titles in 2021 and 2024 and they lead the Portuguese standings again this season.

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.