Thai triumph: Ploychompoo and Issara shine at world championships

Thailand's Ploychompoo Laokiatphong poses with the trophy.

Thailand cueists returned home Sunday with a couple of trophies from the world amateur snooker championships in Doha.

Ploychompoo Laokiatphong won the women's singles crown and former Asian champion Issara Kachaiwong made a triumphant return to the international stage with a victory in the masters (over-40) event on Saturday night (Thai time).

Ploychompoo had a tough task as she faced Hong Kong's experienced star Ng On Yee in the title showdown of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation-organised tournament.

The young Thai girl found herself trailing Ng 2-0 in the best-of-five frames final, but she gallantly fought back and pulled off a 3-2 (37-75, 19-62, 75-36, 63-62, 91-34) victory.

Issara was up against Afghanistan's Saleh Moahmmad in the masters final and the clash between two of the best potters the game has ever seen provided a lot of fireworks.

The Thai cueist from Chanthaburi province eventually prevailed over Saleh in his first-ever masters event, winning the riveting encounter 4-3 (73-7, 94-8, 41-62, 105-7, 20-67, 24-60, 65-15).

Issara said: "I have been away from the international circuit for almost six years. I was determined to do well in this event and make the most of the opportunity.

"I was under a considerable amount of pressure but I am glad that it ended well."

Billiard Sports Association of Thailand president Suntorn Jarumon praised the performances of both Ploychompoo and Issara and lauded their fighting spirit.

Earlier, Pakistan's ace snooker player Mohammad Asif became only the second man after India's Pankaj Advani to claim three men's individual world amateur snooker titles.

Asif won the crown in Doha, beating Ali Ghareghozlou 5-3 of Iran in an exciting duel.

The Pakistani player, however, failed in his bid to capture the Masters title as well after losing in the quarter-finals.