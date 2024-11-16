Thai aces keep title hopes alive

Listen to this article

Pornpawee Chochuwong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the semi-finals of the US$420,000 BWF Kumamoto Masters Japan on Friday.

Unseeded Pornpawee knocked out seventh-seeded compatriot Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-11 to progress to the last four of the World Tour Super 500 event in Kumamoto.

Pornpawee, who is chasing her first title of the year, will play second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles semi-finals.

Yamaguchi battled past fellow Japanese Aya Ohori, the sixth seed, 18-21, 21-15, 21-13.

The top half of the draw will be a battle between Sim Yu-Jin of South Korea and fifth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles event, Dechapol and Supissara defeated Malaysians Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin 21-17, 21-16. They will play another Malaysian duo, Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lei, the third seeds, in the semis on Saturday.

Dechapol and Supissara started their new partnership at the Arctic Open in Finland last month. Dechapol split with long-time playing partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Sapsiree is now paired with Supak Jomkoh.

Another mixed doubles players Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat exited the tournament after losing to Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France 14-21, 20-22 on Friday.

Gicquel and Delrue will face China's Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui in the last four.

Taiwan's Chi Yu-jen, who eliminated Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the last 16, crashed out after losing to China's seventh seed Li Shifeng 21-19, 11-21, 7-21.

In the men's singles quarter-finals, top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark edged past Christo Popov of France 21-18, 16-21, 21-18; fourth seed Jonatna Christie of Indonesia rallied to beat fifth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 12-21, 21-18, 21-18 and Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia upset second seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-17, 9-21, 21-16.