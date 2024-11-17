War Elephants all ready to battle Laos in friendly

Rallying the troops: Thailand coach Masatada Ishii, right, and left wing back Wanchai Jarunongkran during a pre-match press conference.

Thailand will take on Laos in the second Fifa Day friendly match at Thammasat Stadium Sunday night.

The War Elephants drew 0-0 with Lebanon three days ago and Thailand's Japanese coach Masatada Ishii promised all the players will be given the opportunity to play.

"We will try to give the opportunity to everyone in the team to play against Laos if possible. This is to test the team for the Asean Championship next month," said Japanese tactician Ishii during a pre-match conference on Saturday.

However Ishii said defender Nicholas Mickelson, who has a slight leg injury, will not feature Sunday.

"Against Lebanon, it took us some time to figure out a way to control the game. But for the game against Laos tomorrow [Sunday], we will try to control the game as quickly as possible and I hope the players can bring out their best form tomorrow," added Ishii.

"In the Lebanon game, there weren't that many fans in the stadium because it was a weekday. But tomorrow I hope the fans come out in large numbers and pack the stadium," he added.

Left wing back Wanchai Jarunongkran is confident that the War Elephants can get the right result Sunday.

"The atmosphere in the team is really good at the moment. Every player did well during training and I believe that we are good enough to win this game. And of course, if I have a chance to play, I will try to do my best on the pitch because being in the national team has always been my dream."

The match between Thailand and Laos will kick off at 7.30pm and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), Facebook: FA Thailand and YouTube: Changsuek Official.