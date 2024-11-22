ONE Friday Fights 88: changes made to three bouts after weigh-ins and hydration tests

One bout has been scrapped altogether from tonight’s card at Lumpinee Stadium, while another will now proceed at a new catchweight after a fighter missed weight

Changes were made to three bouts on tonight’s ONE Friday Fights 88 card after Thursday’s official weigh-ins and hydration tests in Bangkok.

One fight was cancelled altogether, with the 12-bout event reduced to 11 at Lumpinee Stadium, after Omar Samb was ruled out through illness.

His 157lbs catchweight Muay Thai fight against Hassan Vahdanirad has been cancelled, with no short notice replacement called up.

Panpadet is also sick, but the Thai has been replaced by Yodkritsada Sor Sommai to face Apiwat Sor Somunk for a 131lbs catchweight Muay Thai fight.

In addition, Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov missed weight for his flyweight bout with Duangsompong Jitmuangnon.

The fight will still proceed, but as a 138.6lbs catchweight Muay Thai bout.

The other fights on the card will all go ahead at their contracted weights after all remaining athletes passed hydration and made weight with no issues on Thursday.

Friday’s main event will see Pompet PK Saenchai face Aslamjon Ortikov in a 130lbs catchweight fight.

Sornsueknoi FA Group will take on Sing Sor Chokmeechai in a 131lbs catchweight fight in the co-main event.