Campbell leads the pack as Nitithorn bounces back

Ben Campbell

Ben Campbell's defence of his US$2 million Link Hong Kong Open title continues to go according to plan after he took the halfway lead at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling.

The Kiwi fired a five-under-par 65 to top the leaderboard at 12-under, one ahead of first-round leader. Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand.

Nitithorn backed up his opening day 62 with a 67 and now sits two ahead of a trio of players, who are in third place, Korean Yongjun Bae (62), Kevin Yuan (68) from Australia, and Japan's Kazuki Higa (68).

Campbell appears to be in his comfort zone on the Fanling course, making four birdies on the back nine, one on the front and avoiding bogeys altogether.

"I'm not the longest hitter, so it's good that you just have to sort of plot your way around and just be patient I think," said the 33-year-old.

Nitithorn, a three-time winner on the Asian Tour trying to make amends for a poor season, courageously bounced back from a bogey-ridden start.

Having started on the back nine, he bogeyed three holes in a row from the 14th, suggesting another disappointing day on the golf course was ahead. But he was able to respond in the correct manner by making a birdie on 17 and then three on the trot from the third.

He explained that a new relaxed approach is helping him to stay on track.

"Actually, I didn't think about it that much," said the 28-year-old about misfiring early on. I just let it go. Sebastian my caddie helped me enjoy."