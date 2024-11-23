Leicester woes continue with loss to Chelsea

Listen to this article

Wesley Fofana of Chelsea vies for the ball with Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City in their Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

LEICESTER, England - Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea to a 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday that would have been more comfortable if Blues winger Noni Madueke had not blocked teammate Cole Palmer’s goalbound shot.

Chelsea dominated their hosts for most of the game but a lack of sharpness in front of goal almost cost them late on as Leicester pulled a goal back through a Jordan Ayew penalty, leading to a nervous final few minutes.

The win lifted the Blues up to third place, pending the outcome of later matches. With just 10 points from 12 matches, Thai-owned Leicester now lie 16th, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone occupied by Crystal Palace, Wolves and Southampton.

After draws against Manchester United and Arsenal before the international break, Chelsea came flying out of the traps and Jackson punished Leicester for not clearing their lines in the 15th minute.

The visitors won a long Leicester kick-out and immediately started making their way back up the pitch before Fernandez found Jackson, who took a touch before flicking the ball past Foxes keeper Mads Hermansen with the outside of his right boot.

Chelsea continued to dominate and should have gone two up in the 54th minute, but Madueke ran ahead of the play and could not get out of the way of Palmer’s close-range shot at an empty net, deflecting his effort wide.

Chelsea captain Fernandez spared his blushes in the 75th minute, reacting quickest after Hermansen saved from Jackson to head home the rebound, but the Foxes did not give up.

Substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid threw them a lifeline when he was tripped in the box 5 minutes into stoppage time and Ayew squeezed his spot-kick past Hermansen, leading to a late onslaught from the home team.

Their late charge, however, came too late to prevent Chelsea from sealing the win.