Leicester City sack manager Cooper after winless run

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper before the match against Southampton on Oct 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Leicester City have sacked manager Steve Cooper following a poor run of form, the Premier League club announced on Sunday after a winless run left them hovering two points above the relegation zone.

A 2-1 home loss to Chelsea, who are managed by their former coach Enzo Maresca, left Leicester 16th in the standings with 10 points after 12 games.

"Leicester City has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future."

Leicester said first team coach Ben Dawson, and coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes will oversee training until they find a new manager.

Cooper, sacked by Nottingham Forest last season, was appointed by Leicester in June to replace Maresca who had taken the club straight back to the Premier League as they won the Championship.

Leicester began the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, but failed to record a win in their opening six league games.

Successive victories over Bournemouth and Southampton last month had eased the pressure somewhat before three defeats in their last four games led to Cooper's downfall.

A stoppage time penalty from Jordan Ayew in Saturday's game at home to Chelsea gave them hope of snatching a draw, but another loss proved too much for the club.

Leicester's next game is away to Brentford on Saturday.

Cooper, 44, is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag last month.