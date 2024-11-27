Out of bounds: Mastering thoughts for better rounds on course

The following is from Dr Brasier's experiences of many rounds of golf with many strange people. Golfers don't have a particular tool for creating good rounds, or from their thoughts as they create a good score. All thoughts we have in our minds are not ours. Hidden things from the subconscious are just thoughts. For example, fear is a thought, blocking something out is a thought, habit is a thought, apprehension of a particular course, shot or opponent is a thought. Several kinds of anxieties, any "What if" -- these are also thoughts.

Every past bad round that has made us unhappy probably comes from negative thoughts, but not the fact of having them, but allowing unnecessary thoughts to take over. This is exactly the reason why, in golf, we will turn our attention to practice repetition on any skill we might have. So, all you need to do is not make the thoughts relevant -- which is easier said than done. Golfers need to understand that what goes on in our heads, as we plod around the course, will affect our results. Any beliefs are just thoughts bouncing around upstairs.

We just saw another 59 played last week, just think of the mind set a player must have to achieve such an almost unbelievable score. To be able to go out and switch on the computer between the ears and come in with such a score is incredible and rare.

Out of Bounds: Successful golfers are similar to a diamond, as basically they both have done well under pressure.