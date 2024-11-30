There's plenty for Thai star Jeeno to smile about

It has been both a triumphant and lucrative week for Thailand's top female golfer Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul after winning the prestigious US$4 million CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. It is the biggest financial prize in women's golf history.

In addition she won another $1 million by clinching the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title. No wonder she is "really happy" and admits she can't wait to go shopping with her winnings although she will save some for her mum and dad.

"It's like all the hard work I have done has paid off," she said.

Jeeno is now ranked fifth in the world and with her cheerful outgoing personality she has become a wonderful ambassador for Thailand.

It was fully deserved too, achieved by her brilliant play and not a result of mistakes by others. In fact her closest rival in the final round, America's Angel Yin, was also in top form and sinking so many long putts that for a time she seemed destined to triumph.

Jeeno clinched the title in spectacular fashion by sinking an eagle and a birdie on the final two holes to overcome Yin who only a couple of holes before held a two shot lead.

Earlier this year the Thai star decided to use her nickname Jeeno as her professional golf name rather than Atthaya. The reason was simple. "It's just easier for people to pronounce and remember," she explained.

Her victory serves as a reminder of the strength of Thai women's golf. Other Thai winners on the LPGA Tour this season have been Moriya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Patty Tavatanakit and Chanettee Wanasaen. This is Jeeno's fourth LPGA title and amongst Thai golfers she is second only to Ariya Jutanugarn who has won 12.

Jeeno is known for her relaxed demeanour on the course with plenty of smiles and laughter. "If I take it too seriously I won't win," she once said. But behind the smiles there is strong discipline and a determination to win.

Jeeno was raised in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi and was introduced to golf at the age of six by her grandfather. She was also talented at tennis but decided to concentrate on golf. That turned out to be a wise decision.

Her amateur career was phenomenal, winning 16 titles and it was no surprise she became world amateur No.1 in 2019. Jeeno's big breakthrough came when she won the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Championship at the age of 14, becoming the youngest-ever winner of a professional golf event. She would go on to win four Ladies European Tour (LET) events.

She recalls, "That win changed my life. It gave me the chance to compete in the British Open and the Evian major. It was a dream to play in a major at the age of 14." She looked like a seasoned professional finishing in fifth place.

Jeeno went on to be best amateur at the Women's Open Championship at Royal Lytham in 2018 and at Woburn the following year.

She turned professional in January 2020 and in December 2022 won her card for the LPGA Tour. She went on to win her first LPGA tournament at the JTBC Classic in May 2022.

Despite all the distractions Jeeno hasn't forgotten her roots saying, "I am really proud to be Thai and I love playing for my country."

Let's hope 2025 bring more smiles and trophies to Jeeno and her Thai colleagues.