Staying in the swing beyond 60

Listen to this article

As l edge slowly and carefully out of bed whilst discovering new twinges of pain, the reality of having to smack a little ball around a course later in the day becomes a worrying harsh reality.

Apart from watching Netflix or enjoying a sip of whiskey perhaps being the exception, most things in life, including golf, only get harder as we get older. We may still feel twenty-five at heart, but the physical realities of age are there whether we like it or not. We lose flexibility and less flexibility means a decrease in our range of motion. A lower range of motion means a shorter golf swing. And a shorter swing means less distance and power in our golf shots.

Bearing in mind all the above, the enjoyment of golf can last until you're unable to make our way any longer to the course. With a few amendments, you can still play reasonable golf well into your 60s, 70s, and even 80s. Understanding the proper equipment for seniors to purchase is vital to the continued enjoyment of the game. If you are new to the sport, you have probably noticed there are a lot of different golf clubs and shafts. However, there are just two main factors to consider when analysing whether you have the right clubs for your ageing body, and they are: the head design and shaft stiffness. Basically, there are two different types of irons: blades & cavity backs. Blades are skinny iron heads that are difficult to hit consistently, whereas cavity backs help considerably in lifting the ball. The heads of woods have changed over the last few years but most now are far easier to hit due to technical advances. The shafts should be flexible to compensate for your muscles, which unfortunately, now are not.

Out of Bounds: Nothing sharpens your concentration skills better than playing with a complete idiot.