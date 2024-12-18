Chelsea, Lyon top Women's Champions League groups with perfect records

Catarina Macario (L) scored twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea came from behind to beat Real Madrid

MADRID - Catarina Macario scored two penalties in the space of five second-half minutes to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday and confirm their status as group winners.

Eight-time winners Lyon edged Wolfsburg 1-0 thanks to a late Danielle van de Donk goal to complete their perfect record in Group A.

The wins meant Chelsea and Lyon became the third and fourth sides in the history of the competition to register a perfect set of results in the group stage.

Introduced at half-time in Madrid with her side trailing to Caroline Weir's early opener for the hosts, 25-year-old Macario showed composure to convert twice from 12 yards and send Chelsea six points clear of their opponents on the last matchday of Group B.

"We were not very happy with our performance in the first half," said Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.

"We all sat down together at half-time and told ourselves that we had nothing to lose. We have a strong mentality, and that's important to win games."

Weir's dinked finish in the seventh minute had Real going through to the quarter-finals as group winners on overall goal difference.

But Macario flipped the pool on its head by levelling six minutes after coming onto the pitch and then completing the comeback on 56 minutes.

"Macario is a world-class player, she changed the game. She showed a lot of confidence by scoring those two penalties," said Bompastor.

Real captain Olga Carmona -- the scorer of the winning goal in the 2023 World Cup final for Spain against England -- was the player who offered the English champions their way back into the tie.

She felled Macario to concede the first spot-kick, before later being penalised for a handball in the box.

The result means Chelsea have now won their last nine group games in the Champions League, going back to last season.

In the pool's other match, Dutch side Twente condemned Celtic to a sixth defeat in six outings as they won 3-0 in Enschede.

Lyon were already assured of top spot in their group but still laid down a statement before the quarter-finals by beating Wolfsburg to ensure they finished nine points ahead of the second-placed Germans.

Dutch midfielder Van de Donk made it a perfect tournament so far for the French side with a flicked finish nine minutes from the full-time whistle.

Roma finished level on points with Wolfsburg by beating Galatasaray 3-0 in the Italian capital, but were already eliminated before kick-off due to their worse head-to-head record.