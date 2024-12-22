Thais ready to face anyone

Listen to this article

Two-goal hero: Thailand's Akrapong Pumwisat celebrates after scoring against Cambodia in the Asean Cup.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has said his men will be ready to face any team in the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 semi-finals after the War Elephants topped the Group A standings following a rallying 3-2 victory over Cambodia at Rajamangala National Stadium on Friday night.

Lamphun Warriors midfielder Akrapong Pumwisat scored twice as reigning champions Thailand won their fourth and final group stage game of the regional championship. The Thais had earlier defeated Timor Leste, Malaysia and Singapore.

Knowing that only a win could take them past the group stage, Cambodia made a good start as Andres Nieto pulled them ahead in the 32nd minute as they gave the seven-time winners a run for their money in the first half.

But Akrapong found a quick leveller for the Thais who put on a much improved display in the second half before his second and a third from Chalermsak Aukkee saw them take a 3-1 lead.

Abdel Coulibaly netted a very late goal for Cambodia after coming off the bench, but that was too late for them as they exited the tournament with a record of one win, one draw and two defeats.

With a place in the last four already guaranteed, Masatada Ishii made nine changes to the Thailand side that beat Singapore 4-2 to secure progression with only William Weidersjo and Anan Yodsangwal keeping their places in the starting eleven.

Ishii told a post-match press conference that he was happy with the result.

"It's a good outcome for us because we had very little time to prepare and our players did an excellent job tonight," said the Japanese coach.

He added: "We decided to appoint William Weidersjo as the captain of the team because of his dedication in the past games. Akrapong also helped the team a lot. I picked the players who could control the game and give us stability.

"For the semi-final, we are ready to face anyone. It's not that we want to meet any particular team or would want to avoid a given team.

"After this, we have enough time to rest and adjust our defensive and offensive games. This will also include the open plays and set-pieces.

"We have passed the first stage as the group champions and I am very grateful to the fans, the Football Association of Thailand and various clubs for helping us achieve that."

Singapore became the second team to progress from the group after a goalless draw against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.

The semi-finals will be played on home-and-away basis and with the Thais playing away on Dec 27 and at home on Dec 30.