Games glory, historic feats and MotoGP breakthrough

Taekwondo star Panipak and shuttler Kunlavut lead the cast as Thai stars shine bright in 2024

Listen to this article

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. REUTERS

From Panipak Wongpatanakit cementing her status as Thailand's most decorated Olympian to Kunlavut Vitidsarn claiming a historic medal at the Paris Games and Somkiat Chantra earning a coveted spot in MotoGP, 2024 proved to be a memorable year for Thai sports.

Bangkok Post sports desk looks at some of the major achievements by the Thai athletes this year.

Glorious farewell

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit ended her decorated career on a high after claiming her second successive Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, becoming the first Thai athlete to retain the title in the quadrennial tournament.

By successfully defending the crown she won in Tokyo 2020, the 27-year-old Surat Thani native achieved another milestone by becoming the first Thai athlete to win a medal in three successive Olympics.

Announcing that Paris 2024 would be the last tournament of her career, Panipak easily cruised to the final before defeating China's Guo Qing -- the same rival she defeated in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games title contest -- to claim the gold medal in the women's 49kg division.

Panipak, who also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the top-ranked fighter in the 49kg division for many years.

Panipak is also a two-time Asian Games gold medallist and a world champion in 2015 (46kg) and 2019 (49kg).

Badminton breakthrough

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn created a new chapter in Thai badminton history by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

It was Thailand's first-ever Olympic medal since Thai shuttlers made their first appearance at the 1992 Olympics.

Badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn poses with his Olympic silver medal. REUTERS

Making his Olympic debut in Paris, Kunlavut stormed his way into the final before losing to defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the gold medal contest.

Despite the defeat, Kunlavut had a stunning campaign in Paris, which included impressive victories over world No.1 Shi Yuqi of China in the quarter-finals and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals.

Kunlavut also put an end to his title drought by winning the Korea Masters in November. The victory in Iksan City was his first after the world championships triumph in August 2023.

Queen of fencing

Saysunee Jana cemented her place in Paralympic history as the first female wheelchair fencer to win gold in all three disciplines -- sabre, foil, and epee -- at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana reacts after claiming the women's epee category B gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. AFP

Competing in her sixth Paralympics, the 50-year-old from Chiang Mai claimed the gold medals in the women's sabre, foil and epee category B events while also taking a bronze medal in the women's epee team category B event in the French capital.

Saysunee's success in Paris was a major part of Thailand's most successful Paralympic campaign, which produced six gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Saysunee, who became disabled after a car accident at just 17 years old, began her sporting career as a wheelchair basketball player before switching to wheelchair fencing.

She made her Paralympic debut at Athens 2004, winning one gold and a bronze medal and got her second gold at London 2012.

Saysunee was also a gold medallist at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and is a multiple winner at the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup.

Promotion for Somkiat

Somkiat Chantra made history after he signed a two-year contract with Honda LCR in August to become the first Thai rider in MotoGP next season.

Somkiat Chantra will make his debut as a MotoGP rider at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand in February. AFP

The 26-year-old from Chon Buri has been racing in Moto2 for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia since 2019, winning two titles (Indonesia in 2022 and Japan in 2023). He was also the first Thai rider to achieve a podium finish at the Thailand Grand Prix in 2023.

"Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it come true. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now. For the next season, I'm committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best," Somkiat told motogp.com after the deal was announced in August.

Fans will have a chance to witness the first Thai rider in MotoGP when Somkiat makes his debut in the sport's premier class at the season-opening PT Grand Prix of Thailand at the Chang International Circuit on Feb 28-March 2.

'Angel Bew' flying high

Puripol Boonson lived up to his billing as one of the world's most exciting young sprinters this year.

Sprint sensation Puripol Boonson. REUTERS

'Angel Bew' became the first Thai sprinter to win a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, in August.

The 18-year-old finished in second place to claim a silver medal with a time of 10.22sec at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna.

He also anchored the 4x100 relay team to a third-place finish in Lima.

At the Olympic Games in Paris, Puripol was unable to break the 10-second barrier -- a target he set when his Paris qualification was confirmed.

He reached the 100m semi-finals but failed to make it to the final against an experienced field of world-class sprinters.

Puripol, who at 18 was the youngest runner in Paris, vowed to do better in four years' time.

"In four years, I will be stronger and will try to get a medal for Thailand," said Puripol, who is now setting his sights on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Patty, Jeeno excel

Golfers Jeeno Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit both had standout seasons.

Patty started off the year with back-to-back titles at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh -- her first victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET) -- and the Honda LPGA Thailand -- her second on the LPGA Tour.

Patty Tavatanakit kisses the trophy after winning the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand. AFP

The 25-year-old ended the year with her third title after joining Jake Knapp to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, a PGA and LPGA pairs tournament, this month.

They finished a stroke ahead of Tom Kim of South Korea and Jeeno.

Jeeno Thitikul poses with the Tour Championship trophy. AFP

Jeeno, who missed most of 2023 with a thumb injury, came back with a bang this year.

The 21-year-old, who became the world's No.1-ranked player for a stretch in 2022 en route to winning LPGA Tour rookie of the year honours, won the season-ending Tour Championship and the US$4 million (approximately 140 million baht) first-place prize, the largest in professional women's golf history last month.

Jeeno also won the Dow Championship with China's Yin Ruoning in July.

She also had 12 top 10 finishes in 2024.

Vareeraya in spotlight

Twelve-year-old skateboarder Vareeraya Sukasem became Thailand's youngest-ever Olympian when she qualified for the Paris Games. Vareeraya, who was encouraged by her mother to pick up her first board six years ago, was also the first Thai skateboarder to qualify for the Olympics.

Vareeraya Sukasem competes in the women's street skateboarding prelims at Paris 2024. AFP

Vareeraya, nicknamed ST, finished in 17th place in the preliminary round of the women's street event but did not make it to the final round competition.

She was also selected to be Thailand's flag bearer along with sprint star Puripol in Paris.