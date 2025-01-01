Plenty in store for sports fans in 2025

Los angeles: There may be no Olympics or Paralympics in 2025 but the sporting calendar is still steeped in high quality tournaments.

AFP Sport looks at five major events that are taking place in 2025:

Club World Cup

Where: United States

When: June 14 to July 13

Since its first edition in 2000, the Club World Cup has struggled to raise global interest, prompting Fifa to turn the 2025 edition into a 32-club football jamboree to be held in the US in June and July.

Critics cite player welfare and further fixture congestion while Fifa points to global expansion of the club game. Undoubtedly it will generate a significant amount of cash for the interested parties.

On the field, it may provide a last chance to see Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, 37, in a top club competition while holders Manchester City, Barcelona, five-time winners Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich lead Europe's 12-team charge.

Women's Rugby World Cup

Where: England

When: Aug 22 to Sept 27

When New Zealand edged England 34-31 to win the 2021 edition, the Eden Park crowd numbered 42,579 -- a new record for the women's game that marked its increasing popularity.

That was subsequently smashed when 58,498 rolled into Twickenham for England's Six Nations game against France in 2023 but that record is likely to tumble again when Twickenham hosts the 2025 World Cup final on Sept 27.

This 10th edition is the biggest and most ambitious so far as it goes from 12 to 16 teams. At the end of it, New Zealand and England, who have contested the last two finals, will likely be the teams to beat once more.

Undoubtedly the global profile will be helped if the United States sevens star Ilona Maher does a reverse Antoine Dupont and books herself a place in the squad. With over four million social media followers, Maher is going to be one of the faces of rugby for some years to come.

World Athletics

Where: Tokyo, Japan

When: Sept 13-21

Coming a year after the high of the Olympic Games there is always the danger that the World Athletics Championships will be a touch flat.

But the venue and the competition suggest the 2025 edition will be anything but.

Tokyo had the terrible misfortune to host the Covid Olympics, postponed to 2021, where the athletes competed in front of empty stands. This time the National Stadium should be rammed to enjoy the rivalries and talents that blossomed in Paris.

There will be plenty of eyes on Dutch marathon runner Sifan Hassan and Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, who were crowned as the World Athletes of the Year for 2024, but also for rising stars Sembo Almayew, the Ethiopian steeplechaser, and Italian triple-jumper Mattia Furlani.

Ryder Cup

Where: Farmingdale, USA

When: Sept 26-28

Anyone doubting the popularity of the biennial USA v Europe team golf event need only look at the speed with which the tickets, priced at US$750 per day, sold out to realise the Ryder Cup is still up there as one of the biggest sports events on the planet.

The Europeans won back the trophy, commissioned by Samuel Ryder for the first contest in 1927, at the last battle in Italy in 2023 but the Americans will be buoyed as always by a rumbustious home crowd.

The US team may also be encouraged by the introduction of payments while Rory McIlroy says the Europeans would be glad to pay to play.

The venue is the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Long Island, just outside New York City, which has hosted a number of major championships including the 2002 and 2009 US Opens and the 2019 PGA Championship.

The Ashes

Where: Australia

When: Nov 21-Jan 8, 2026

A cricket rivalry which began in 1877 turns a new page with a five-Test series in Australia, including a day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

England haven't won Down Under since Andrew Strauss's team won 3-1 in 2010-11 since when they have played 15 Tests in Australia, losing 13 and drawing two.

So home advantage is definitely in favour of the Aussies but this will be the first sight of 'Bazball' in Australia and a defining moment for England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

This is what they have been waiting for so if Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are fit, it may be tighter than the Aussies might want. afp