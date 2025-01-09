120 players to compete for spots in Blue Canyon event

The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 will be held in March.

The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 is set to begin with the National Qualifiers on Feb 8-9, with three coveted spots in the tournament's main draw up for grabs.

Returning for its second consecutive year, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship will kick off the 2025 KLPGA Tour season.

Scheduled for March 13-16, the tournament, which will be held at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, boasts a total prize pool of US$800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht).

The star-studded field will feature top KLPGA players alongside 40 specially invited participants, including the top eight golfers from the Thai LPGA Order of Merit, the top four players from the Japan LPGA Order of Merit, and 18 elite golfers representing nations such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia as well as seven sponsor invites.

The National Qualifiers are open to both professional and amateur women golfers.

The qualifiers will accept 120 participants, with registration open until Feb 3. The top two Thai finishers and the best international player will secure their spots in the KLPGA Tour season opener.