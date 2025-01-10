Fans snap up 10K tickets in minutes

Listen to this article

The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 will take place from Feb 28-March 2. (Photo supplied)

Grandstand tickets for the season-opening PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 were sold out within minutes after the sale opened yesterday while organisers announced their readiness to host the prestigious MotoGP event in Buri Ram next month.

All 10,000 tickets were reportedly snapped up in two minutes and 55.24 seconds, breaking last year's record, with other stands filling up even faster than in previous years.

Thailand will host the MotoGP opening race for the first time, marking Southeast Asia's first season start in 25 years.

The Thai leg in the MotoGP calendar normally takes place in October but has been rescheduled to be a season opener for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Somkiat Chantra, the first Thai rider to represent the nation in MotoGP, will make his debut in the premier class as the event is broadcast across 200 countries to over 800 million viewers.

The pre-season test will take place on Feb 12-13, and the main race will be held from Feb 28 to March 2 at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram.

"This year marks the sixth time the MotoGP World Championship will be held on Thai soil. The highly anticipated event will take place from Feb 28 to March 2, 2025. This will be the first time the season unfolds in Thailand, and the first time in 25 years for Southeast Asia," said Krisda Tanterdtit, secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, who presided over the press conference yesterday.

"The MotoGP event in Thailand has emerged as a standout example of the sport tourism policy in action, positively impacting key sectors such as sports, the economy, tourism, and the country's global reputation. In 2024, the event attracted a remarkable 205,343 spectators, generating over 4.759 billion baht in revenue.

"This year, Dorna Sports has chosen Thailand to host three of the most eagerly awaited events in the motorsport calendar: the season premiere, the pre-season test, and the main race, which also marks the official start of the year's racing season. These events not only underscore Thailand's growing prominence on the international stage but also pave the way for its future as the motorsports hub of Asia," he added.

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, stated that, due to a shorter timeframe, organising this year's MotoGP has presented significant challenges. However, with extensive experience and full collaboration across all sectors, the organisation is confident that this year's event will be a grand success, perfectly reflecting Thailand's role as the season opener.

Fans can purchase PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 tickets for the Rider, Brand and Side stands at Counter Service All Ticket locations in all 7-Eleven stores nationwide or online at allticket.com.