Liverpool frustrated by Forest, Man City blow late lead at Brentford

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels frustrated Liverpool in a 1-1 draw

LONDON - Liverpool's charge towards the Premier League title was halted by stubborn Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw between the top two on Tuesday as Manchester City's resurgence came undone in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Chris Wood fired Forest in front early on at a raucous City Ground, but Liverpool dominated almost the entire 97 minutes and got back on level terms thanks to substitute Diogo Jota's goal with his first touch.

Only a brilliant goalkeeping performance from Matz Sels denied the leaders victory, but the point maintained a six-point cushion over Forest for Arne Slot's men, who also have a game in hand.

Forest had won their last seven games in all competitions to raise the possibility of matching Leicester's incredible title win of 2015/16.

The in-form Wood had the home fans believing after just eight minutes when he slotted in Anthony Elanga's pass.

Liverpool enjoyed over 70 percent possession and had 23 shots on goal but only posed a serious threat in front of goal after the break.

Jota had only been on the field a matter of seconds when he nodded in Kostas Tsimikas' corner.

Sels then made incredible saves to deny Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo a winner, while Salah also had a goalbound effort cleared off the line.

"I could not have asked for more," said Slot. "Second half was outstanding.

"There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn't get a second."

Liverpool's second consecutive league draw opens the door for Arsenal to cut the gap at the top to four points when they host Tottenham in the north London derby on Wednesday.

- Man City, Chelsea stumble -

Any suggestion City could get themselves back in the title race was ended in a late collapse in west London as Brentford struck twice in the final 10 minutes for a deserved point.

Phil Foden's double had City on course for a fourth consecutive win after a run of just one victory in 13 games.

However, the English champions' defending was not convincing all night and they were punished as Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard netted for the Bees.

Foden's return to the form that saw him crowned Premier League player of the year last season was the one positive for City.

But Pep Guardiola will reflect on a missed opportunity to make up ground on the top four as City remain down in sixth, 12 points off the top.

Foden produced a brilliant deft touch from Kevin De Bruyne's inviting delivery and then smashed in a rebound for his fourth goal in five league games.

Brentford wasted a host of chances before conceding but finally got some reward for their attacking endeavour when Wissa slotted in from Mads Roerslev's cross to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

They completed the comeback in stoppage time when Norgaard's header had too much power for Stefan Ortega.

"We are not (at our best) and we didn't take the right decisions," said Guardiola. "It's fine, it's not a good place to come. Unfortunately, we couldn't win."

Fourth-placed Chelsea's miserable run extended to five league games without a win but they were grateful for captain Reece James' stoppage-time equaliser salvaging a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Cole Palmer's cool finish from Nicolas Jackson's through ball had given Chelsea the perfect start.

But Bournemouth hit back through Justin Kluivert's penalty, before Antoine Semenyo's blistering near-post effort put the visitors in front.

James has endured another injury-hit season but showed his quality by curling home a free-kick at the death.

West Ham boss Graham Potter enjoyed a winning home debut as Fulham were beaten 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta were on target for the Hammers to take Potter's men above Manchester United and Tottenham into 12th.