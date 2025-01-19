Sabalenka, Gauff on Melbourne tennis collision course in quarters

Aryna Sabalenka's serving was back to its best in hotter conditrions at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - World number one Aryna Sabalenka swept into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday and was joined by Coco Gauff, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can later set up a blockbuster clash.

Double defending champion Sabalenka blew away Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in a ruthless display on the hottest day of the tournament so far.

As temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne, Gauff dropped a set for the first time this season but fought back to beat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Sabalenka and Gauff will meet in the semi-finals should they win their respective matches in the last eight.

Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title against Czech 24th seed Jiri Lehecka in the prime-time evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

The prize for the winner is a meeting with either Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Jack Draper for a place in the semi-finals.

Belarus's Sabalenka was out on a roasting centre court for only 62 minutes before registering an 18th consecutive win at Melbourne Park.

"I'm super happy to get through this difficult match in straight sets," said Sabalenka, who faces Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

Pavlyuchenkova beat ailing Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/0), 6-0.

Sabalenka struggled with her serve in colder conditions during the first week, but was untouchable as the mercury soared at the start of the second.

"The ball was flying like a rocket. I hope conditions are going to be the same till the end of the tournament," said Sabalenka.

The world number three American Gauff next faces Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa, who swept past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

"I thought in the first set she played great tennis and it was tough for me to be on the offensive," Gauff said after outlasting Bencic to extend her unbeaten streak to 13 matches going back to last year's WTA Tour Finals.

"I just played more aggressively in the second set and then also the third set. But overall, I'm happy with how I played."

- Marathon man -

In the men's draw, American 12th seed Tommy Paul plays Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he bids to match or better his semi-final appearance from 2023.

Whoever comes through that clash will meet either German second seed Alexander Zverev, who is yet to drop a set, or French 14th seed Ugo Humbert. They face each other on John Cain Arena.

The 37-year-old Serbian Djokovic appears to be growing into the tournament, an ominous sign for his rivals.

He dropped a set in each of his opening two matches but swept past Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

"There's always something to improve, work on, but this is definitely the best match I've played in the tournament," said Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open 10 times and has Andy Murray as coach this year.

Marathon man Draper promised to make Alcaraz battle after the Briton came through all three of his previous matches in five sets, and all from 2-1 down, to set up a clash with the four-time Grand Slam winner.

"I need to be brave in the way I play," said Draper, the 15th seed.