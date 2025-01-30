ONE Championship: Prajanchai warns Barboza ‘title will have to stay in Thailand’ at Fight Night 28

Strawweight Muay Thai champion says ‘let’s see if his punch is better than my elbow’ on February 8

Prajanchai PK Saenchai warned Ellis Barboza the ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title “will have to stay in Thailand” ahead of their main event clash next week.

The pair will face off at Lumpinee Stadium on February 8 for the feature bout of ONE Fight Night 28.

It will be a first title defence for Prajanchai since unifying the belts in December 2023 with a first-round elbow KO of Joseph Lasiri.

“I’ve been working hard for over a month and a half, and I’m over 100 per cent ready,” Prajanchai told Thai media during an open workout this week at the PK Saenchai gym in Bangkok.

“As for Ellis. I’ve been studying a lot of his fights. He’s got many strengths, especially his punches. So let’s see if his punch is better than my elbow.

“I can’t tell you how it will end, but I guarantee it will be a lot of fun.”

The 29-year-old Thai is a marked man in ONE, where he also holds the strawweight kickboxing title, following a controversial decision win over Jonathan Di Bella last June.

“The title of two-sport world champion makes me very proud. I will try to keep the belts on my shoulders and with the Thai people for a long time,” he added.

“Please give me a hand on Saturday, July 8. The world title will have to stay in Thailand.”