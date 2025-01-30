ONE Championship: Vero Nika ‘not scared’ of Phetjeeja, Allycia Rodrigues – ‘I can beat them both’

Myanmar star eyeing title fight in 2025 with Tiger Muay Thai boss confident she can become world champion

Listen to this article

Five months ago, Vero Nika “borrowed” the ONE Championship title belt belonging to her Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade, posing for a quick social media shoot.

The Burmese striking star is now manifesting her dream having officially joined ONE on Wednesday. Her signing follows a month of speculation, after her contract at local promotion Thai Fight expired at the end of 2024.

She had been a two-time tournament champion in the organisation since leaving lethwei and Myanmar in 2021, and is ready for her next challenge in Muay Thai – and kickboxing.

“I am so happy to have signed a contract with ONE, and very excited to be making my debut,” Vero told the Bangkok Post.

“I’ve been watching ONE every week for a long time already, and always wanted to fight there too. So now it is a dream come true to join them.”

The 28-year-old hinted on social media she would be making her debut in two weeks – which would land her on Valentine’s Day’s ONE Friday Fights 97 card.

A victory could quickly throw her into the title mix at atomweight, where Thailand’s Phetjeeja holds the kickboxing crown and Brazil’s Allycia Rodrigues reigns in Muay Thai.

Neither woman holds any fear for Vero.

“I would love to go for the belt this year, but I will take everything fight by fight,” she added. “I respect both Phetjeeja and Allycia so much, they are both so good. But I am not scared of either of them and I think I can beat them.”

Vero’s boss at the Phuket-based Tiger Muay Thai gym was slightly more bullish than his fighter regarding her title chances, however.

“Definitely, I think she will win the belt within six fights,” Tiger Muay Thai owner Viwat Sakulrat told the Bangkok Post.

“When Vero first came to Tiger in 2022, I knew immediately that she was special. I have been keen for her to fight in ONE for a long time, so I am very happy and excited for her future.”

Vero, a former national champion and Southeast Asian Games bronze medallist in boxing, has already outlined herself as the next big combat sports hope in Myanmar, a nation with undoubtedly the most passionate fanbase in all of ONE.

Attending the ONE Friday Fights 81 “tentpole” event in September at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium to support compatriots Thant Zin and Soe Lin Oo, she was already being mobbed by fans for selfies and videos.

“I’m so happy for Vero’s signing to ONE. She is an extraordinary talent, has a huge heart, and nobody works harder,” said Jonny Betts, who manages her on behalf of Tiger Muay Thai.

“The 4oz gloves are going to be perfect for her style, and I can’t wait for her debut fight.”