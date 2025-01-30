ONE Championship adds Aung La N Sang vs Shamil Erdogan rematch to ONE 171 in Qatar

Former two-division MMA champ Aung La will look for revenge in Doha on February 20 after TKO loss in Denver

Listen to this article

Former ONE Championship two-weight MMA champion Aung La N Sang will rematch Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171 in Qatar next month.

The matchup – first reported by Sports Illustrated – was added to the February 20 card at Lusail Sports Arena on Wednesday night.

Turkey’s Erdogan beat Myanmar legend Aung La by second-round TKO in a dominant performance at ONE 168 in Denver – but he badly missed weight by 8.75lbs for the middleweight bout.

The 34-year-old Erdogan did not even take a hydration test at the official ONE 168 weigh-ins in Denver, while Aung La failed two times and came in 5lbs over.

Following his victory, Erdogan had called for a shot at either of Anatoly Malykhin’s middleweight or light heavyweight MMA titles – the two belts formerly owned by Aung La – but it seems he will have to make it official by passing his checks on the scale.

Victory for 39-year-old Aung La could also propel him towards one last run at his former middleweight title in the twilight of his career.

A lightweight MMA bout between submission grappling champion Kade Ruotolo Nicolas Vigna was also added to ONE 171 on Wednesday.

Ruotolo will look to go 3-0 in his burgeoning MMA career against the Argentine debutant Vigna (7-0).